 VIDEO: Jaipur Students Protest Against Coaching Centres; Demand Fee Refunds Over Misleading Promises!
In the video, Jaipur students, donning ALLEN Career Institute t-shirts, were also holding up signs and placards and demanding a refund of their fees.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Students Protest | X

In a widely circulated video, students from a private coaching center in Jaipur can be seen expressing their frustration over what they allege are false promises made by the institute. According to the students, the centre initially assured them of a certain calibre of faculty at the time of admission, but different faculty members were teaching the classes. There is no official confirmation of these allegations from the said institute.

They also chanted slogans demanding "justice," emphasising that some of them had to take out loans to attend the coaching centre. The staff at the coaching center were observed working to restore order and address the concerns of the student protest in a calm and professional manner.

Netizens Criticise The Coaching Centre

As the video reached more people, several netizens expressed their views on the matter in the comment section. Some shared a similar experience, while others enunciated criticism towards the coaching centre.

"This is the reality of every coaching institute," commented a netizen on the above post.

Viral Video Of 2 Students Kissing Passionately Outside Classroom In Noida College Prompts Police...
Expressing concerns towards the students, one user wrote, "very bad," while another alleged, "It's (a) big scam."

Sharing a similar personal experience, one X user commented, "Currently I'm studying in achiever phase 6 Allen Kota in the Samyak building,the same situation we are also going through, there is a scarcity of good faculties they are just sending any one of them. We are also facing same circumstances."

Reflecting similar thoughts, another user criticised the coaching institute and commented, "In starting, they give normal batches to top faculty to keep them engaged but when topper students starts coming back the faculty is sent to the toppers batch leaving behing those old students," alleged another user."

