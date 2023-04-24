Vice President's remarks on foreign universities contradicts push for campuses in India

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo by ANI

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar recently made a remark on foreign universities which implied that he believes such institutions have become 'centres of subversive anti-India activities' and are out to destroy India's ethos.

"Dangers are emanating from outfits, within and without, including some foreign universities doubling up as centres of subversive anti-Bharat activities out to demolish our civilisation ethos and sully and muddy our growth," stated VP Dhankhar, who was speaking at an inauguration ceremony to mark the 16th Civil Services Day in New Delhi.

Though the VP's statements are reflective of the comments made by various members of his BJP cadre who believe elite foreign institutions have become 'breeding grounds' for anti-India sentiment, India's current policy framework to build foreign campuses in the country contradicts the notion.

The draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations is set to be adopted in the first week of May, according to reports, which paves the way for these same 'foreign institutions' to create branches in India.

With certain Australian universities Deakin and Wollongong already on their way to build campuses in Gujarat's GIFT city in a matter of months, and more campuses from US, Europe, Canada showcasing interest it would be interesting to see how different institutions deal with controversial subjects surrounding India's national sovereignty.

While giving an idea about the provisions and standards that will be laid out for foreign universities in India, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had stated that if courses 'jeopardies national interest', they cannot be taught by the faculty members.

Though academicians and students alike are yet to see any clarity on the same, such a clause would be part of the Centre's larger mission to curb alleged 'anti-India' activities through foreign institutions if they are willing to set up campuses in India and provide quality education to the country's students.

India has become one of the biggest sources of international students with more than 7.7 lakh Indian students studying abroad in 2022 as USA, UK, Germany, Russia, and many other countries gain popularity for a wide range of courses.