Foreign universities in India: what we can expect? |

The University Grants Commission recently released the draft for setting up and operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India. In other words, India is preparing to accept offshore campuses of some of the greatest universities in the world. These colleges will have complete authority in determining the fee structure, managing the admissions process, and repatriating their cash, as per the rules outlined in the agreement.

According to a recent announcement by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Australia's Deakin and Wollongong are the two universities that will establish their offshore campuses in India's Gujarat.

In such a scenario, here are some of the things that we can expect from this development:

Ample opportunities

Opportunities will now come to you, therefore there is no need to relocate abroad. Students will have access to high-quality education and cutting-edge learning resources at a far cheaper cost and without leaving the country, as opposed to having to use their parents' life savings or take out large loans to attend a foreign university.



A myriad of options

It would also become less difficult to get accepted into prestigious Indian colleges despite having high test scores. The students will have more options now that there are these offshore campuses.

Neha Bahl, Executive Director, IC3 Institute says, “"India is home to the world’s largest youth population. Strengthening the higher education system in the country is imperative and the need of the hour. The government’s provision allowing international institutions of repute to set up campuses in the country is a step in the right direction, an opportunity for India to be positioned on the world map as a desirable destination for tertiary education. It will be critical for regulatory bodies to ensure that these foreign institutions remain inclusive and equitable and that their quality of education, coursework, and instruction in India remains undiluted and at par with that of the primary overseas institution. Promoting different branch campus models would be beneficial to draw in more institutions. Further, it will be interesting to see how programmatic offerings and the institution’s overall strategy meet the country’s skill development and talent needs.”

She further added, “Students are sure to benefit from being able to form academic or research collaborations with international students. Further, several Indian scholars working in overseas universities will see this as an excellent opportunity to travel to India and deliver collaborative sessions at universities in their home country.

It will be interesting to see if easing regulations and minimizing barriers to entry will be incentive enough for world-class institutions to make this big move and set up exhaustive operations in India."

By the end of 2030, India will have the third-largest economy in the world. However, we need a steady stream of young people with the right skills. Students frequently leave India in search of high-quality higher education overseas and never return, which has a significant negative impact on the Indian economy in terms of revenue and trained labour. India is reportedly setting the standard for emigrant unicorn creators, according to recent reports. The youth would receive better nurturing and the necessary exposure within the nation thanks to this blending of global learning standards with the Indian educational system. Of course, in the years to come we can anticipate seeing more Indian unicorns.