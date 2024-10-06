Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment: Last Chance To Apply For 259 Vacancies; Check Post Details, Salaries, & More

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will soon close the application window for the recruitment process of 259 posts. The last date to submit the form is October 14, 2024. It includes Data Entry Operator, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, and Additional Private Secretary.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply on the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

UKSSSC has announced several posts and vacancies. The extra positions comprise 3 as Additional Private Secretaries, 236 as Personnel Assistants, and 15 as Stenographers/Personnel Assistants. Also, 3 posts of Stenographer cum Data Entry Operators and 2 Personnel assistant/stenographer grade II. Salary ranges from the lowest of Rs 29,200 to the highest of Rs 92,300.

Steps to Apply

1. Official Website: Surf the official website that is hosting the application.

2. Recruitment Advertisement: Look for the advertisement of the specific job to which you wish to apply.

3. Registration online: Register for an account on the website by furnishing details such as your name, email address, and contact number.

4. Filling of application: Online form is available that needs to be filled up with all your details, including education, and work experience.

5. Upload documents: Now, upload the required documents in the application portal.

6. Payment of application fee: In case, the application fee is applicable, the same can be paid through any of the options meant for the fee payment.

7. Review and Submit: Ensure you cross-check all your details furnished during the application, then submit.

8. Print Confirmation: After submitting an application print or retain the confirmation page for future use.

9. Dates to Remember: The important dates of the examination are examination dates, results declaration.

Application Correction Window

The application forms after the deadline shall be made to be editable. Candidates can change any information that they would like. The correction will start on 18 October 2024. Then, it will then run up to 21 October 2024.