 Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29

Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29

The goal of this recruitment is to fill 2000 positions: 1600 Constable District Police (Male) positions in Group 'C' and 400 Constable PAC/IRB (Male) positions.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 | File

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) opened the online application procedure for the Group 'C' Constable District Police (Male) and Constable PAC / IRB (Male) positions today, November 8. Until November 29, 2024, qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website. Interested candidates may apply for this position at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The goal of this recruitment is to fill 2000 positions: 1600 Constable District Police (Male) positions in Group 'C' and 400 Constable PAC/IRB (Male) positions.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the positions must be between the ages of 18 and 22.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar, Nainital, requires candidates to have passed the Intermediate Examination or an equivalent certification.

Application fees

The application fees for Unreserved/OBC candidates (Uttarakhand) is Rs. 300, while the fees for SC/ST/EWS candidates (Uttarakhand) is Rs. 150. There is no application fees for orphan candidates.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric’s Bumpy Ride: Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Narrows Q2FY25 Loss To ₹495 Crore; Standalone Income Up 43%
Ola Electric’s Bumpy Ride: Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Narrows Q2FY25 Loss To ₹495 Crore; Standalone Income Up 43%
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family

The written exam is tentatively scheduled for June 15, 2025.

How to apply?

-Go to sssc.uk.gov.in, the official website.
-Click the Constable 2024 application link on the home page.
-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

Read Also
Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 For 5647 Posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in;...
article-image

-Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.
-Print off a copy for your records.

Available vacancies:

General - 848

ST - 304

SC - 64

OBC - 224

EWS - 160

Important dates

-Application process begins: 08 November 2024

-Application process ends: 29 November 2024

-Written exam (Tentative): 15 June 2025

Screening process

It should be mentioned that the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are part of the selection process. Candidates who meet the requirements for the PST/PET will be invited to take the written test.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi

IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi

UCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here

UCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Job 2024: Deadline For 23,820 Positions Extended, Salary Starting From...

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Job 2024: Deadline For 23,820 Positions Extended, Salary Starting From...

Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29

Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29

Top 6 Universities In China As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

Top 6 Universities In China As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025