Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 | File

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) opened the online application procedure for the Group 'C' Constable District Police (Male) and Constable PAC / IRB (Male) positions today, November 8. Until November 29, 2024, qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website. Interested candidates may apply for this position at sssc.uk.gov.in.



The goal of this recruitment is to fill 2000 positions: 1600 Constable District Police (Male) positions in Group 'C' and 400 Constable PAC/IRB (Male) positions.

Eligibility criteria



Applicants for the positions must be between the ages of 18 and 22.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar, Nainital, requires candidates to have passed the Intermediate Examination or an equivalent certification.

Application fees

The application fees for Unreserved/OBC candidates (Uttarakhand) is Rs. 300, while the fees for SC/ST/EWS candidates (Uttarakhand) is Rs. 150. There is no application fees for orphan candidates.

The written exam is tentatively scheduled for June 15, 2025.

How to apply?



-Go to sssc.uk.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the Constable 2024 application link on the home page.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

-Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

-Print off a copy for your records.

Available vacancies:

General - 848

ST - 304

SC - 64

OBC - 224

EWS - 160

Important dates

-Application process begins: 08 November 2024

-Application process ends: 29 November 2024

-Written exam (Tentative): 15 June 2025

Screening process

It should be mentioned that the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are part of the selection process. Candidates who meet the requirements for the PST/PET will be invited to take the written test.