Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 For 5647 Posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check All Details

Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 For 5647 Posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in |

Applications are being accepted for Apprentice positions with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Those who meet the requirements can apply online at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, the official website of the Northeast Frontier Railway. 5647 internal posts will be filled by this recruitment campaign. The registration period will end on December 3, 2024, having started on November 4.

Vacancy details:

Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop: 812 posts

Alipurduar (APDJ): 413 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts

Lumding (LMG): 950 posts

Tinsukia (TSK): 580 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN): 982 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 814 posts

NFR Headquarters (HQ)/Maligaon: 661 posts

Eligibility criteria:

As of the closing date, December 3, 2024, candidates must be between the ages of 15 and 24. Candidates from reserved categories, including SC/ST, OBC, and PwBD, are granted age relaxation.

Candidates must have earned at least 50% of the possible points in their Class 10 Matriculation. Candidates should also have an ITI certificate from an accredited institution in the relevant trade.

In addition to the necessary ITI certification, candidates seeking positions as laboratory technicians must possess a 12th-grade diploma in biology, chemistry, and physics.

Application fees:

An application fee of ₹100 must be paid by applicants.

Applicants who are SC, ST, PwBD, EBC, or women are exempt from paying the application fee.

How to apply for NFR Apprentice Positions:

Step 1: Visit the Northeast Frontier Railway's official website, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate and click the Apprentice recruitment notice.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information.

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 6: Download the application and save it for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information.