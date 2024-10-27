 ISRO VSSC Invites Applications For 585 Apprentice Trainee Positions: Walk-In Interviews On October 28; Key Details Inside
ISRO VSSC Invites Applications For 585 Apprentice Trainee Positions: Walk-In Interviews On October 28; Key Details Inside

The interviews will take place in Thiruvananthapuram from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. Required documents include educational certificates and proof of identity.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is inviting applications for Apprentice Trainee positions. Eligible candidates can attend a walk-in interview on October 28, 2024. Applications can be submitted online via the Ministry of Education's NATS 2.0 portal at nats.education.gov.in.

Walk-In Interview Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 585 positions within the organization.

The interviews will take place at the VSSC Guest House, ATF area, Veli, near Veli Church, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala. Interviews will be held from 9:30 AM to 5 PM.

Vacancy Breakdown

Graduate Apprentice: 273 posts

Technician Apprentice: 312 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can find detailed information regarding educational qualifications and age limits in the official notification here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on candidates' highest marks in the relevant examinations, with due consideration for reservation categories. The induction of apprentices for the 2024-25 training positions will depend on candidates' rankings in the panel, availability of vacancies, and the panel's validity.

Required Documents for the Interview

Candidates must bring original documents and self-attested copies of the following:

Graduation certificate

Consolidated mark sheet

Proof of date of birth

Caste/community certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income and asset certificate issued by the Tahsildar

Valid disability certificate (if applicable)

Experience certificate (if any)

One passport-sized photograph

For more details, candidates can visit the official VSSC website.

