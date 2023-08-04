Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2023: HNBUMU Releases Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representative Image

Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result has been released by the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU). Students who have registered for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (UG) counselling can check their seat allotment status through the official website at hnbumu.ac.in.

The HNBUMU in a released notice said, "The result is provisional. If any discrepancy is found the candidates can inform the University through the official email ID ukneetcounselling@gmail.com latest by 04-08-2023 up to 02:00 PM, after which result will be finalized and allotment letter will be uploaded on counselling portal."

Documents required for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2023:

Copy of allotment letter

Proof of payment of centralized advance tuition fee.

High School (10th) certificate for age proof.

Intermediate (10+2) certificate.

Intermediate (10+2) mark sheet.

NEET UG 2023 admit card (issued by NTA)

NEET UG 2023 result or rank letter (issued by NTA)

Certificate of reserved category, if applicable.

Certificate of sub category, if applicable. (for domicile/permanent resident of Uttarakhand only)

PWD category certificate

Certificates required for Ward of Kashmiri Migrants, if applicable

Domicile Certificate ( for Uttarakhand candidate only)

Valid ID proof (preferably Aadhaar Card/Passport/ PAN card/driving license)

Other document as per the requirement of the concerned college

Remaining amount Bank Demand Draft (tuition fee/hostel/mess charges etc as per the allotted college)

Steps to check Uttarakhand NEET UG provisional seat allotment:

Visit the official website at hnbumu.ac.in

Click on “NEET UG -2023 Uttarakhand State Centralized Counselling”

Candidates will be redirected to another page

Now, click on “Provisional broadsheet round 1 for NEET UG 2023”

A PDF will be displayed, download it.

Search your name in the list.

