Kerala NEET UG 2023 Final Seat Allotment List Out At cee.kerala.gov.in

The provisional seat allotment list for MBBS and BDS has been released by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala. Candidates who have applied for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under Kerala state quota can check the seat allocation list on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. According to reports, the final seat allotment list will be published today. Candidates need to pay the fees and confirm their admission from August 5 to 8.

The second round will begin on August 18 and online confirmation for the same will close on August 22. The processing of seat allotment will be done on August 23 and 24. The provisional seat allotment will be published on August 25 and the final allotment on August 26.

Students will have time to report to allocated colleges from September 1 to 4.

The third round of seat allotment will begin on September 7 and conclude on September 21. And, the remaining vacancy round will begin on September 23 and conclude on September 29.

