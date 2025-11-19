 Uttarakhand: Haryana Youth Caught With Bluetooth Device During SSC Exam; 2 Accomplices Sought
Uttarakhand: Haryana Youth Caught With Bluetooth Device During SSC Exam; 2 Accomplices Sought

A Haryana youth, Deepak, was arrested in Dehradun for attempting to cheat in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam using a Bluetooth device. The device was provided by an exam centre employee, Lucky Singh, with help from an accomplice, Jaish. A case under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, has been registered, and police are working to arrest the others involved.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: Haryana Youth Caught With Bluetooth Device During SSC Exam; 2 Accomplices Sought | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: A youth from Haryana was arrested for allegedly carrying a Bluetooth device in the Staff Selection Commission examination held here on Tuesday, police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest two other accused who tried to help him cheat in the examination, they said.

According to police, the Staff Selection Commission's 'Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination' for Group B and Group C posts was being conducted online from November 12 to 30 at Mahadev Digital Zone in Mahadevi Inter College here.

They said Deepak, a resident of Rohtak, appeared in the first shift examination held from 10 am to 11 am on Tuesday.

article-image

He entered the examination hall after undergoing a check at the centre. After some time, he left the hall on the pretext of going to the rest room. When he returned, he was checked again and a Bluetooth device was found in his possession.

During interrogation, the candidate revealed that the device was provided to him by Lucky Singh, an employee at the examination centre, through whom his acquaintance Jaish was going to help him with the answers.

A complaint was filed with the police, and Deepak was arrested, while efforts are being made to arrest Lucky Singh and Jaish.

Police said a case has been registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

