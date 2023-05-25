Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 declared; 10th pass percent at 85.17%, & class 12th at 80.98%

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 | ANI (Representational)

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the release date for the Uttarakhand Class 12 and 10 results in 2023. The UK Board 12th Result 2023 were declared at 11 am today, May 25, 2023, and are available on the official website. Students can access their UK Board Class 12 and 10 Results at uaresults.nic.in or at ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK Board class 10th result 2023: Boys and girls pass percent

UK Board class 10th overall pass percent: 85.17%

UK Board class 10th Boys pass percent: 81.48%

Uk Board class 10th Girls pass percent: 88.94%

UK Board 12th result 2023: Check boys and girls pass percent

UK Board class 12th pass percent: 80.98%

UK Board class 12th boys pass percent: 78.48%

UK Board class 12th girls pass percent: 83.495%

UK Board class 10th result 2023: Toppers list

UK Board 10th topper: Sushant Chandravanshi

UK Board 10th 2nd topper: Ayush Singh Rawat & Rohit Pandey

UK Board 10th 3rd topper: Shilpi & Shorya

UK Board results 2023: Class 12th toppers list

Uk Board class 12th topper: Tanu Chauhan

UK Board class 12th 2nd topper: Himani

Uk Board class 12th 3rd topper: Raj Mishra

UK Board Result 2023 Class 12: Check result via SMS

To check your UK Board 12th Result 2023 via SMS, follow these steps:

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Create a new message.

In the subject or recipient field, enter "5676750".

In the body of the message, type "UT12" followed by your roll number.

Send the message to 5676750.

You will receive Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2023 via SMS on your phone.

Steps to check UK Board Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the UBSE Result Portal on the new page.

Step 3: Look for the link that corresponds to the UK Board Class 10th & 12th (High School & Intermediate) Result and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and the Verification Code provided.

Step 5: Click on the "GET Result" button to proceed.

Step 6: Your UK Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.