Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 | ANI

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023.To access the MP Board Class 10 result, visit official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpresults.nic.in. Students can click on the result link, enter your roll number, and other required details to view your scorecard.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results were announced at 12.30 pm.

Students who have appeared for MP Board 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in the state were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours. The Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1 of 2023.



This year around 18 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and other details.

MP Board Results: How to Check MPBSE Class 10 Result Online, via SMS, and DigiLocker

Website: Visit the MPBSE website (mpbse.nic.in) and click on the Class 10 result link. Enter your roll number and other required details to access your result.

SMS: Type MP10 and send it to the designated number. You will receive your result via SMS.

DigiLocker: Open the DigiLocker app, log in with your credentials, select the MP Board, and enter your exam details to view your result securely.