Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: How many students registered for the exam MH HSC this year?

MH HSC examination | Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today.The results were announced in the press conference.

Qualified students can access their digital marksheets from MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in. from 2 pm onwards.

The HSC exams were administered in 2023 from February 21 to March 20 in two shifts, from 11 am to 2 pm in the morning and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening. 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls made up the total number of candidates who enrolled for the exam, which had 14,57,293.

14,57,293 students registered for the exam overall, of which 6,60,780, 3,45,532, and 4,04,761 were from the Science stream, the Commerce stream, and the Arts stream, respectively.