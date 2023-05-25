 Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: How many students registered for the exam MH HSC this year?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: How many students registered for the exam MH HSC this year?

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: How many students registered for the exam MH HSC this year?

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 Updates

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
MH HSC examination | Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today.The results were announced in the press conference.

Qualified students can access their digital marksheets from MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in. from 2 pm onwards.

The HSC exams were administered in 2023 from February 21 to March 20 in two shifts, from 11 am to 2 pm in the morning and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening. 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls made up the total number of candidates who enrolled for the exam, which had 14,57,293.

14,57,293 students registered for the exam overall, of which 6,60,780, 3,45,532, and 4,04,761 were from the Science stream, the Commerce stream, and the Arts stream, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: Last 5 Years Pass Percentage of MH HSC Results

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: Last 5 Years Pass Percentage of MH HSC Results

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2023 Out! 91.25% pass board exam, girls outshine boys, Mumbai...

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2023 Out! 91.25% pass board exam, girls outshine boys, Mumbai...

Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage