 Uttar Pradesh To Launch ‘One Tree In The Name Of Teacher’ Plantation Drive On Teachers’ Day 2025
Under the state’s Plantation Mega Campaign 2025, a special initiative titled “One Tree in the Name of Teacher” will be carried out across Uttar Pradesh on September 5 to mark Teachers’ Day. All forest divisions have been directed to participate in the drive, aimed at recognising the role of teachers through symbolic plantation activities.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
Saplings to be planted in Uttar Pradesh on Teachers’ Day under ‘One Tree in the Name of Teacher’ drive | File Photo

Lucknow: Under the state's Plantation Mega Campaign 2025, a special initiative titled "One Tree in the Name of Teacher" will be carried out across Uttar Pradesh on September 5 to mark Teachers' Day. All forest divisions have been directed to participate in the drive, aimed at recognising the role of teachers through symbolic plantation activities.

Lucknow & Varanasi Events

In Lucknow, the programme will be held at Kukrail, where retired and serving officials of the Forest Department will take part in planting saplings at the Smriti Vatika. Participants will also be presented with saplings as tokens of remembrance. Similarly, in Varanasi, a plantation drive is scheduled on the campus of IIT-BHU under the same theme.

Record July Plantation Drive

Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Jumps To 8th In NIRF 2025 Medical Rankings, Earns NAAC A++ Accreditation
Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Jumps To 8th In NIRF 2025 Medical Rankings, Earns NAAC A++ Accreditation
Uttar Pradesh News: Income Tax Raid On POCT Science House In Lucknow Uncovers 100 Servants, Ledgers Of Bribery
Uttar Pradesh News: Income Tax Raid On POCT Science House In Lucknow Uncovers 100 Servants, Ledgers Of Bribery
Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit Undertaking On Reservation Act Compliance In Medical College Admissions
Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit Undertaking On Reservation Act Compliance In Medical College Admissions

The initiative comes on the heels of the July 9 plantation campaign, in which more than 37.21 crore saplings were planted across the state in a single day. The figure exceeded the official target of 37 crore by over 2.1 million. According to officials, the plantation covered multiple districts and included both general and “special forests” established for dedicated themes.

Special Thematic Forests

The series of “special forests” was inaugurated earlier this year with the creation of Eklavya Van. Officials have stated that such thematic forests are intended to serve as both ecological assets and symbols of cultural respect.

The upcoming One Tree in the Name of Teacher initiative is positioned as a continuation of this approach, linking environmental action with social recognition. Forest officials in both Lucknow and Varanasi confirmed that preparations are in place, and public participation will be encouraged at the district level.

Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Jumps To 8th In NIRF 2025 Medical Rankings, Earns NAAC A++ Accreditation
article-image

Smaller Yet Meaningful Step

While the July plantation marked a record-setting exercise, the September 5 event is being presented as a smaller but meaningful step dedicated to educators.

