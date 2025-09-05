 Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Jumps To 8th In NIRF 2025 Medical Rankings, Earns NAAC A++ Accreditation
King George's Medical University (KGMU) has made a significant leap in the NIRF Rankings 2025, climbing from 19th to 8th place among medical institutions nationwide. The university also secured the 29th position among the top 50 public state universities and the 50th position in the overall university category.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:54 AM IST
article-image
KGMU Jumps to 8th in NIRF 2025 Medical Rankings, Earns NAAC A++ Accreditation | File Photo

Lucknow: King George's Medical University (KGMU) has made a significant leap in the NIRF Rankings 2025, climbing from 19th to 8th place among medical institutions nationwide. The university also secured the 29th position among the top 50 public state universities and the 50th position in the overall university category.

NAAC A++ Recognition

This achievement comes after the university recently received the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the entire KGMU community.

Leadership and Teamwork

Vice-Chancellor and Padma Shri awardee, Prof. Soniya Nityanand, expressed her pride in the accomplishment. She congratulated the faculty, staff, and students, crediting their teamwork and commitment.

Praise for Visionary Leadership

The university's teachers' association also praised Prof. Nityanand’s visionary leadership for guiding the institution to this notable milestone, solidifying its position among the country's top medical and academic institutions.

