 Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains

Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR, predicting light to moderate rainfall across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with very heavy rainfall expected in some areas.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In selected districts of Uttar Pradesh, schools will be closed today because of incessant rains. Local media reports indicate that the UP Government has declared a holiday in four districts—Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Shamli—based on weather predictions and current rain conditions. Colleges and other educational institutions will also remain closed.

Meerut’s Education Officer, Asha Chaudhary, announced that the District Magistrate has instructed the holiday following a report from the Meteorological Department. All government and private schools will be closed from nursery to 12th grade.

Exams Postponed

Any exams scheduled for today, September 19, have been postponed. Students should stay in contact with their schools for revised examination schedules, as many schools are conducting unit tests and pre-board exams this month.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains
Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains
India Will Ensure Sufficient Charging Infrastructure To Support EV Adoption: H D Kumaraswamy
India Will Ensure Sufficient Charging Infrastructure To Support EV Adoption: H D Kumaraswamy
IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Live: Bangladesh Wins Toss, Elect To Field Against India At Chepauk
IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Live: Bangladesh Wins Toss, Elect To Field Against India At Chepauk
Marvel Wastelanders - Doom Artistic Director Mantra Mugdh On Recognition Received From Industry: ‘I Have Had My Highs…’
Marvel Wastelanders - Doom Artistic Director Mantra Mugdh On Recognition Received From Industry: ‘I Have Had My Highs…’

Weather Update in Uttar Pradesh

Rains in the Delhi NCR have lowered temperatures by five degrees below the seasonal average, with a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius recorded. Moderate rainfall affected various parts of the national capital, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert.

The IMD has forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, September 19. Additionally, isolated light rain is expected over the next six days, with the possibility of isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall throughout the week. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated in southwestern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh. Students are advised to stay updated with their schools regarding the holiday status.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains

Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains

Parents, Educationists Delighted As Niti Aayog Report Proposes Development Of ‘EduCities’ In...

Parents, Educationists Delighted As Niti Aayog Report Proposes Development Of ‘EduCities’ In...

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More

KCET 2024: Provisional Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared

KCET 2024: Provisional Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared

Kota: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide, Was Allegedly Depressed

Kota: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide, Was Allegedly Depressed