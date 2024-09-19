Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Incessant Rains

Representative Image

In selected districts of Uttar Pradesh, schools will be closed today because of incessant rains. Local media reports indicate that the UP Government has declared a holiday in four districts—Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Shamli—based on weather predictions and current rain conditions. Colleges and other educational institutions will also remain closed.

Meerut’s Education Officer, Asha Chaudhary, announced that the District Magistrate has instructed the holiday following a report from the Meteorological Department. All government and private schools will be closed from nursery to 12th grade.

Exams Postponed

Any exams scheduled for today, September 19, have been postponed. Students should stay in contact with their schools for revised examination schedules, as many schools are conducting unit tests and pre-board exams this month.

Weather Update in Uttar Pradesh

Rains in the Delhi NCR have lowered temperatures by five degrees below the seasonal average, with a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius recorded. Moderate rainfall affected various parts of the national capital, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert.

The IMD has forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, September 19. Additionally, isolated light rain is expected over the next six days, with the possibility of isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall throughout the week. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated in southwestern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh. Students are advised to stay updated with their schools regarding the holiday status.