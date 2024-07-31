Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed For Kanwar Yatra Till August 2 | Representative Photo

Several schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will reportedly remain closed from July 31, 2024 until August 2, 2024. The reason for this closure is said to be the huge crowd that might collect in the state during the Kanwar Yatra. This year, the Kanwar Yatra is going to take place from July 22, 2024, until August 2, 2024.

The Times of India reports that a significant influx of pilgrims from surrounding districts are anticipated to come through Bulandshahr as part of the yatra. The goal of the school closures is to make sure that everyone can travel without incident. It is advised that the students in the state take a note of this holiday. This holiday is applicable for primary classes, secondary classes, college students and other educational institutions. It is also advised that the students and parents get in touch with their respective schools for confirmation.

The governing bodies of Saharanpur, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts have issued similar directions. All schools have been informed of the decree, and officials stated that any establishment that disobeys the instruction will suffer consequences.

What Is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage by Shiva devotees, sometimes referred to as Kunvarias, to Hindu pilgrimage sites in the regions of Gobindath, Sarpanch, and Gobindwar in Uttarakhand, and Ajgaibinath, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar, to retrieve the sacred waters of the Ganges River, as per Wikipedia. Sacred water from the Ganga River is collected by millions of pilgrims, who then carry it hundreds of miles on their shoulders to be offered it at their local Shiva temples or particular temples like Pura Mahadeva in the Baghpat district, Augharnath in Meerut, Kashish Vishwanath in Varanasi, Baidyanath in Deoghar, etc. The Kanwar Yatra will be held from July 22 to August 2, this year.