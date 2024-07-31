 Over 300 Students Forced To Stand For An Hour For Reaching School Barely 5 Mins Late In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOver 300 Students Forced To Stand For An Hour For Reaching School Barely 5 Mins Late In Jabalpur

Over 300 Students Forced To Stand For An Hour For Reaching School Barely 5 Mins Late In Jabalpur

Parents alleged that the school is taking its frustration out on the children after they were charged for taking arbitrary fees.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jabalpur School Keeps 300 Late Coming Students Stand In Ground For An Hour; Angered Parents Create Ruckus | FP Photo


Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Convent school in Jabalpur allegedly punished over 300 students for arriving barely 5 minutes late on Wednesday. The students were forced to stand for an hour on the ground. This enraged the parents who alleged that the school is taking its frustration out on the children after facing administration's fury and fines imposed for charging arbitrary fees.

The parents claimed that the schoold management sent them texts informing about the revised rules and timings at 11 pm last night, by the time most of them had already slept.

According to information, the incident occurred at St. Aloysius School in Polipather of Jabalpur on Wednesday, where about 300 students were left standing at the ground with their bags on for an hour. This also left the primary class kids crying. After the commotion, the school allowed the students to enter their classrooms around 8:30 AM.

FP Photo

Read Also
Jabalpur Schools Ordered To Refund ₹69 Crore To Parents Against Unauthorised Fee Hikes; Check List
article-image

School under scrutiny for arbitrary fee structure

The school is already under scrutiny and a case has been filed against the school's principal, Soma George, for collecting arbitrary fees. Parents claim the school management is reacting to actions taken by the district administration. They plan to meet with Collector Deepak Saxena to address the issue.

FP Photo

Read Also
WATCH: 'School Mafia Murdabad...' Thousands Of Parents Protest Against Arbitrary Fee Hikes By...
article-image

Parents received text on revised timing at 11pm

While talking to the media, a parent, Devashish informed that on Tuesday, the school management sent a message at 10:57 AM, informing them about the revised rules and timings. The text read that from July 31 onwards, the main gate would be closed at 7:20 AM, and late students would not be allowed in. 

Today, instead of the campus gate, the school closed the gate which leads to the classrooms, leaving latecomers standing in the ground. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 300 Students Forced To Stand For An Hour For Reaching School Barely 5 Mins Late In Jabalpur

Over 300 Students Forced To Stand For An Hour For Reaching School Barely 5 Mins Late In Jabalpur

EOW Searches Bhopal & Sehore Premises Of Jayashree Gayatri Foods For Illegal Exports; Dozens Of...

EOW Searches Bhopal & Sehore Premises Of Jayashree Gayatri Foods For Illegal Exports; Dozens Of...

5.5 Kg Silver Offered By Minister At Chimchima Hanuman Temple In MP Stolen; CCTV Cameras Stopped...

5.5 Kg Silver Offered By Minister At Chimchima Hanuman Temple In MP Stolen; CCTV Cameras Stopped...

Fraudsters Trap Doc By Accusing Her Of Sending Illegal Parcel To Myanmar, Dupe Her Of ₹38 Lakh;...

Fraudsters Trap Doc By Accusing Her Of Sending Illegal Parcel To Myanmar, Dupe Her Of ₹38 Lakh;...

Over 2 Dozen Coaching Centres, Libraries Running In Basements Across MP Sealed After Death Of Three...

Over 2 Dozen Coaching Centres, Libraries Running In Basements Across MP Sealed After Death Of Three...