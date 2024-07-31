Over 300 Students Forced To Stand For An Hour For Reaching School Barely 5 Mins Late In Jabalpur

MP: Jabalpur School Keeps 300 Late Coming Students Stand In Ground For An Hour; Angered Parents Create Ruckus | FP Photo



Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Convent school in Jabalpur allegedly punished over 300 students for arriving barely 5 minutes late on Wednesday. The students were forced to stand for an hour on the ground. This enraged the parents who alleged that the school is taking its frustration out on the children after facing administration's fury and fines imposed for charging arbitrary fees.

The parents claimed that the schoold management sent them texts informing about the revised rules and timings at 11 pm last night, by the time most of them had already slept.

According to information, the incident occurred at St. Aloysius School in Polipather of Jabalpur on Wednesday, where about 300 students were left standing at the ground with their bags on for an hour. This also left the primary class kids crying. After the commotion, the school allowed the students to enter their classrooms around 8:30 AM.

School under scrutiny for arbitrary fee structure

The school is already under scrutiny and a case has been filed against the school's principal, Soma George, for collecting arbitrary fees. Parents claim the school management is reacting to actions taken by the district administration. They plan to meet with Collector Deepak Saxena to address the issue.

Parents received text on revised timing at 11pm

While talking to the media, a parent, Devashish informed that on Tuesday, the school management sent a message at 10:57 AM, informing them about the revised rules and timings. The text read that from July 31 onwards, the main gate would be closed at 7:20 AM, and late students would not be allowed in.

Today, instead of the campus gate, the school closed the gate which leads to the classrooms, leaving latecomers standing in the ground.