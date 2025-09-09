 Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under New Name In Kushinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under New Name In Kushinagar

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under New Name In Kushinagar

The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a ruckus at the madrassa in the Kohargaddi village under Khadda police station limits on Sunday, police said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under New Name In Kushinagar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kushinagar (UP): A madrassa principal has been arrested for allegedly converting a minor boy and enrolling him under a changed name, officials said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a ruckus at the madrassa in the Kohargaddi village under Khadda police station limits on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, complainant Rabri Devi, a resident of Mansachapar under Hanumanganj police station, alleged that madrassa principal Mujiburrahman lured her son Vipin Kushwaha (about 15) with free food, clothes and education and got him converted.

FPJ Shorts
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
Read Also
RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates Announced: CBT From November 17, Check Pattern, Selection Process & Pass...
article-image

The boy was given the name Noor Alam and kept at the madrassa, she alleged.

She further alleged that when she sought her son's return, the accused abused and pushed her, and also threatened to kill her.

Khadda SHO Girijesh Upadhyay said a case was registered on Monday under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

The accused, identified as Mujiburrahman, a native of the Maharajganj district and currently residing at the madrassa, was arrested, he said.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Private Candidate Form Submission For Class 10, 12 Begins Today; Know...
article-image

The police said the boy, who initially visited the madrassa for faith healing, started staying there and developed close ties with a local girl.

His father Mahendra Kushwaha, who was imprisoned in 2015 in a rape case and released after nearly 10 years, discovered his son's presence at the madrassa, leading to the complaint.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

'NEP Has Ample Opportunities For Youth At Every Stage Of Education': Madhya Pradesh Governor...

'NEP Has Ample Opportunities For Youth At Every Stage Of Education': Madhya Pradesh Governor...

UP: Ballia Primary School Headmaster, 2 Teachers Suspended Over Negligence, Indiscipline &...

UP: Ballia Primary School Headmaster, 2 Teachers Suspended Over Negligence, Indiscipline &...

'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur...

'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur...

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under...

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under...