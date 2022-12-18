Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow University bans movement of in-campus students after 10 pm |

Lucknow: Days after a clash between the hostellers of Lucknow University and the Uttar Pradesh police, the varsity has imposed a ban on movement of the in-campus students after 10 pm.

Lucknow University released a statement that mentioned "It is informed that the inmates of all the hostels of the common campus of Lucknow University are informed that coming out of the hostel after 10 pm is strictly prohibited." The notice further stated that strict action would be taken against students who are seen violating the rule.

Uttar Pradesh | University of Lucknow administration prohibits movement of students to and from the hostel after 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/62QJ5n1lnw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2022

The new law was brought in after a few students left the hostel at 1:30 am on Friday, where they got involved in a face-off with police officials. The students had claimed to have gone outside to have tea. It is alleged that the officers hit the group of students as a result of which three of the students got injured.

