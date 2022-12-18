e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Lucknow University bans movement of in-campus students after 10 pm

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow University bans movement of in-campus students after 10 pm

The notice issued by Lucknow University stated that strict action would be taken against students who are seen violating the rule.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow University bans movement of in-campus students after 10 pm |
Follow us on

Lucknow: Days after a clash between the hostellers of Lucknow University and the Uttar Pradesh police, the varsity has imposed a ban on movement of the in-campus students after 10 pm.

Lucknow University released a statement that mentioned "It is informed that the inmates of all the hostels of the common campus of Lucknow University are informed that coming out of the hostel after 10 pm is strictly prohibited." The notice further stated that strict action would be taken against students who are seen violating the rule.

Read Also
Lucknow: University staff stops students' performance on item songs from Bollywood, cancels...
article-image

The new law was brought in after a few students left the hostel at 1:30 am on Friday, where they got involved in a face-off with police officials. The students had claimed to have gone outside to have tea. It is alleged that the officers hit the group of students as a result of which three of the students got injured.

-With inputs from ANI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Kanpur builds nanopurifier to ensure good breathing-air quality

IIT Kanpur builds nanopurifier to ensure good breathing-air quality

Himachal Pradesh: Students' pass percentage rise by 4.38% after re-evaluation

Himachal Pradesh: Students' pass percentage rise by 4.38% after re-evaluation

Uttar Pradesh: Many secondary schools to face derecognition over mass copying

Uttar Pradesh: Many secondary schools to face derecognition over mass copying

Gujarat: High Court directs schools to implement Gujarat language policy

Gujarat: High Court directs schools to implement Gujarat language policy

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow University bans movement of in-campus students after 10 pm

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow University bans movement of in-campus students after 10 pm