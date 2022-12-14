e-Paper Get App
Lucknow: University staff stops students' performance on item songs from Bollywood, cancels freshers' party; watch

According to social media, where the video has gone viral, the incident is reported from Kwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University in Lucknow.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: University staff stops students' performance on item songs from Bollywood, cancels fresher's party |
Fresher's party are fun events wherein the junior extend their warm wishes and tribute to their seniors. It's a moment of experience sharing, cultural performance and much more. However, if the celebration is hosted within the educational premises, it is important to adhere to the rule and restrictions of the institute and if it informally took place at a party pub or a dance bar, the mood is set different.

In a recent celebration at Lucknow's Kwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University, fresher's 2022 was seen being enjoyed with peppy and romantic beats from Bollywood. Songs like Pehla Nasha, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, and others were played and performed by students.

A short footage from the event is doing rounds on the internet which held the banner of the university and "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Boys Hostel." The video which has gone viral shows the cultural session end abruptly as a staff walks on stage to call it a day.

Taking offence over such sensual songs being played at the educational institute, the man all of a sudden declared the event cancelled. "Program samaapth (the event has ended)," he can be heard saying in the video. Later, the official also slammed students for choosing item numbers from the cine industry to display their talents at the event. Referring to the Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song, he said in Hindi: Who all are unware of what's behind the blouse (choli), go home and learn about it. Okay? The program ends here.

Watch video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

