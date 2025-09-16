Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action After Murder Of Gorakhpur NEET Student By Cattle Smugglers | X/@RajnitikKranti & File Pic

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the murder of a NEET student in Gorakhpur and on Tuesday he directed senior officials to visit the spot, meet the victim’s family, and ensure strict action against the culprits.

Background

This comes after a 19-year-old student preparing for NEET was brutally killed by alleged cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur. The incident took place late on Monday night and has led to widespread unrest in the village.

#गोरखपुर में पशु तस्करों का पीछा कर रहे नीट छात्र दीपक को तस्करों ने किडनैप किया. दीपक की हत्या कर दी गई



गुस्साई भीड़ ने पशु तस्कर की पिटाई कर दी. वाहन को फूंक दिया. अफसरों ने अधमरे हो चुके तस्कर को बचाने का प्रयास किया. एसपी समेत दो अफसर घायल हुए है



मौके पर जाम की खबर है.. pic.twitter.com/13aAoaTkpn — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) September 16, 2025

The Chief Minister's Office shared on social media platform 'X': “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragic incident that took place in Gorakhpur... and directed senior administrative officials to reach the spot and communicate with the victim's family and take strict action against the culprits.”

Following the murder, chaos broke out in the area. Senior officials including the SP (North), police station in-charge, SSP, IG, and DM were present at the scene.

All accused involved in the case have been identified, and five dedicated police teams are currently working to arrest them.

The incident occurred around 12:30 A.M. on Monday night when cattle smugglers arrived in the village with three vehicles. They began releasing cattle tied to pegs, triggering an alarm among villagers.

In response, several villagers, including 19-year-old Deepak Gupta, ran to stop them. Deepak raised an alarm and gave chase to the smugglers. Unfortunately, he was caught, forcibly made to sit in a pickup van, and taken away.

After reportedly driving around with him for about an hour, the smugglers pushed him out of the moving vehicle, resulting in his death.

Following the murder, a furious crowd set a DCM truck on fire. The smugglers managed to flee in another vehicle.

Local residents gathered in protest, blocking the road at Jungle Dhushad. Tensions escalated, and a heavy police presence was deployed to maintain order. The DM, DIG, SSP, and other senior officials visited the victim's family as investigations continued.

SSP Rajkaran Nair's Statements

SSP Rajkaran Nair provided an update on the case and said, "We got to know about this incident at 3 A.M. A case has been registered under the relevant Sections, and the post-mortem of the body is being conducted. Whatever further information comes out in the post-mortem, you will be informed."

"Some people said there was a firearm injury. I have also seen the body prima facie — injuries were found, but no firearm injury has been observed so far. Whatever facts come out in the post-mortem report, we will share with you. All the accused involved in this case have been identified, and five teams are currently working on arresting them. Our teams have been sent to the areas where the accused reside. They are working urgently, and arrests will be made soon," he added.

He further added, "As I told you, they had come in two vehicles. One of those vehicles got stuck in the village, and the smugglers fled. Currently, a combing operation is underway in the village. One of the cattle smugglers, who was caught and beaten by the villagers, is injured and receiving treatment. Our team is handling that as well."

"The operation is still ongoing in the area, and our teams are tracking down the rest of the accused whose names have surfaced. Five teams are working on this case. After speaking to the family, we will proceed with further legal actions. Any updates will be shared with the media," he said.

He also confirmed that some police personnel were injured during the incident.

"Last night, as I told you, when the youth was being beaten by the villagers, some stones thrown at him also hit our policemen. One officer is receiving treatment, and several others were injured," he said.

Highlighting the demands made by the victim’s family, he stated, "The family has demanded the arrest of all the accused and the harshest punishment against them. They want the culprits punished in the court. Their primary demand is for strict action, and since we have many witnesses in this case, strong action will certainly be taken against all those found guilty."

District Magistrate Deepak Meena's Statements

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Deepak Meena also reacted and assured that every step was being taken to support the family and ensure justice.

He said, "As you all are aware, this tragic incident has taken place, and the police are taking action. Continuous arrests are ongoing, and strict action will be taken against those responsible."

"All necessary steps have already been initiated. We have formed a three-member committee. The post-mortem is being conducted with videography. The family has been informed, and we are in continuous contact with them. All formalities regarding the financial assistance and government aid permissible to the family are being completed at the earliest," he said.

"We have also spoken to the family in detail. Apart from the financial assistance, any other problems or issues the family is facing will be addressed and resolved promptly," he added.

The DM further elaborated on the ongoing process of financial support.

"Right now, the formalities are being completed. We are calculating under which heads the family is eligible to receive compensation. Once we receive all the necessary documents, we will clear the assistance amount immediately," he stated.

