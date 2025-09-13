 Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Kushinagar Sanskrit School; Probe Underway
The deceased, Krishna Dubey, a resident of the Deoria district and a student of Prathama second year, was found hanging at Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala in Muzahana Rahim area.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Kushinagar (UP): The body of a 12-year-old boy was found hanging from an iron staircase at a Sanskrit school in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Krishna Dubey, a resident of the Deoria district and a student of Prathama second year, was found hanging at Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala in Muzahana Rahim area.

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC PCS Final Result Declared; Devanshu Shivhare Secures Top Rank
His relatives alleged he was murdered and staged a protest at the school. Police have held the manager for questioning and sent the body for post-mortem.

"Further legal action will be taken after the report," SHO Ramsahay Chauhan said.

