 Madhya Pradesh MPPSC PCS Final Result Declared; Devanshu Shivhare Secures Top Rank
MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024: The MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 has been declared, with Devanshu Shivhare securing the top rank, followed by Rishav Awasthi and Ankit. Candidates can check the complete merit list on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 | Official Website

MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the final results of the MPPSC State Service Examination 2024, ending months of suspense for thousands of candidates. The topper of this year is Devanshu Shivhare, who got the first rank, followed by Rishav Awasthi at the second rank and Ankit at the third rank. Candidates can check the entire merit list on the official MPPSC portal at mppsc.mp.gov.in

The recruitment process was conducted for 110 notified positions in various state government departments, as per Advertisement No. 40/2023 dated December 30, 2023.

The mains exam was conducted from October 21 to October 26, 2024, in various exam centres of Madhya Pradesh, for which the results were announced on March 5, 2025. The shortlisted candidates for the interview round, conducted from August 18 to August 29, 2025, have finalised the merit list, which is now released.

MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024: Check Toppers' Names

Rank 1: Devanshu Shivhare

Rank 2: Rishav Awasthi

Rank 3: Ankit

Rank 4: Shubham

Rank 5: Harshita Dave

Rank 6: Ruchi Jat

Rank 7: Namrata Jain

Rank 8: Girraj Parihar

Rank 9: Swarna Diwan

Rank 10: Vikramdeo Saryam

MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Results Section on the homepage

Step 3: The MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 PDF and take a printout for future reference.

MPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Direct Link

