'American Mentality Must...': Here's What Indian Techie Mohammed Nizamuddin Said In His Last Post Before He Was Shot Dead By US Police | X/@PTI

California: Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 30-year-old Indian software engineer from Telangana, was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, on September 3, after an alleged stabbing incident involving his roommate.

In the days before his death, Nizamuddin spoke out publicly about facing racial discrimination, harassment and wage fraud in the US, calling for an end to what he described as the “American mentality”.

Who Was Mohammed Nizamuddin?

Nizamuddin, originally from Mahabubnagar, Telangana, held a Masters degree in Computer Science from a Florida college and was employed in the tech industry in Santa Clara. He had worked at Google through EPAM Systems, an American software services company partnered with Google Cloud.

In a LinkedIn post shortly before the incident, Nizamuddin claimed he was a “victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of justice.”

He alleged that his former employer paid him unfairly and terminated his job wrongfully. Following his dismissal, Nizamuddin said harassment escalated, involving what he described as a “racist detective and team.” He further claimed his food had been poisoned and that he faced eviction from his accommodation due to his fight against injustice.

Have a look at his post here:

LinkedIn Screengrab

Nizamuddin identified his colleagues, employer, client and the local community as the main aggressors behind the troubles he faced, saying, “Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved in it must be punished severely.”

Circumstances Surrounding His Death

According to Santa Clara police, Nizamuddin was shot after he allegedly stabbed and restrained his roommate, who sustained multiple injuries. Police have confirmed that an active investigation into the incident is ongoing. Nizamuddin’s family has alleged racial discrimination in the lead-up to his death and has called for a thorough inquiry.

The family described him as a quiet and religious individual who had openly raised concerns about racial harassment and workplace injustices. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is assisting with the repatriation of his body, which remains at a hospital in Santa Clara pending formalities.