DUSU Election Results 2025 Live: ABVP Vs NSUI Face-Off; Check Round-Wise Counting Updates

DUSU Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2025 has started. The Round 1 results show that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates are ahead in important posts.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Round 3

From the Round 3 results for the DUSU President post, Aryan Maan (ABVP) continues to dominate with 1,073 votes, maintaining a significant lead. Joslyn Nandita (NSUI) follows with 480 votes, while Anjali (SFI-AISA) has polled 302 votes. Among other candidates, Umangshi received 209 votes, Divyanshi 45, Anujit 44, Abhishek 25, and Rahul 33. Yogesh remains at 8 votes. Meanwhile, NOTA (None of the Above) has secured 125 votes in this round. Aryan’s strong tally in Round 3 further strengthens his lead over NSUI and AISA contenders.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Round 2

In the second round of counting for the DUSU Elections 2025, Aryan Maan of the ABVP earned 1,526 votes for President, Joslyn Nandita of the NSUI got 528 votes, and Anjali of the AISA got 228 votes. Govind Tanwar (ABVP) got 1,171 votes for Vice-President, whereas Rahul Jhansla (NSUI) got 1,531 votes and Sohan Kumar (AISA) got 135 votes. Kunal Chaudhary (ABVP) got 1,273 votes in the Secretary contest. Kabir (NSUI) came in second with 908 votes, and Abhinandan (AISA) came in third with 480 votes. Deepika Jha (ABVP) earned 1,122 votes for Joint Secretary, Lavkush (NSUI) got 1,076 votes, and Abhishek (AISA) got 3 votes. NOTA (None of the Above) also got 203 votes for Vice-President, 333 votes for Secretary, and 307 votes for Joint Secretary.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Round 1

Aryan Maan of the ABVP is in the lead in the race for President with 1,696 votes. His closest competitor, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has only 714 votes thus far. However, the fight for Vice-President is getting closer. NSUI's Rahul Jhansla has 1,606 votes, which is a little more than ABVP's Govind Tanwar, who has 1,202 votes.

In the Secretary's contest, ABVP candidate Kunal Chaudhary is in the lead with 1,410 votes. NSUI's Kabir is in second place with 845 votes. In the same way, ABVP's Deepika Jha is in the lead for the Joint Secretary's post with 1,315 votes, while NSUI's Lavkush Bhardana is in second place with 877 votes.

Chief Election Officer Prof. Raj Kishor Sharma

On the ongoing process, Chief Election Officer Prof. Raj Kishor Sharma told PTI: “Counting was scheduled for 8 am and we have started the process. We are opening the strong room in the presence of candidates and will then begin counting on the machines. A large number of staff has been deployed for the process. Counting will take around 18 to 20 rounds depending on the EVMs, after which the result will be declared. This year’s voter turnout was good compared to last year, with a 4 per cent increase.”

The DUSU elections are once again a big deal in campus politics, with an overall turnout of over 39.45%. This shows that students are actively participating in both day and night universities.