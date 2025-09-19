NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Hearing Today On Answer Key Dispute; Counselling Schedule Awaited

NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Image: Canva

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Supreme Court will hear petitions associated with the NEET PG 2025 counselling today, September 19. The matter, which was first scheduled to be heard on September 12, will now be heard by a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan, as per the media reports.

Petitioners Question Transparency

The petitions have been made by NEET PG candidates as well as the United Doctors Front (UDF), strongly opposing the answer key published by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). For the first time, NBEMS had published an answer key after being ordered to do so by the top court. But the candidates claim that the format, featuring only question IDs and answer key IDs, is not transparent, as the actual questions are not made available.

Students have alleged that this system does not allow them to verify their answers and goes against the very purpose of making answer keys available. They have petitioned the Supreme Court to direct NBEMS to publish the entire set of question papers as well as elaborate answer keys for equitable verification.

Counselling Schedule Awaited

While the matter is being looked into by the court, thousands of aspirants are waiting for the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, which will be released shortly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The schedule will detail the procedure of registration, choice filling, and seat allotment result release dates.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to enrol on the MCC website, submit their applications, and secure their preferred course and institution. Seat allotment will be done on a merit, choice, and seat availability basis across medical institutions.

The Supreme Court's verdict on answer key transparency may have far-reaching implications for future medical entrance exams, influencing the benchmark of accountability and fairness in postgraduate admissions.