AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At aaccc.gov.in; Check Details Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will commence the registration procedure for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 2 today, September 17, 2025. Candidates can apply for the Round 2 counselling by visiting aaccc.gov.in, the AACCC's official website.
According to the counselling schedule, registration will be open at the start of the first, second, third, and stray vacancy round (SVR-I) rounds. Furthermore, when registration closes, no registration requests (for whatever reason) will be considered. For the A.Y. 2025–2026 Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I), new registration is open.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Important dates
Registration for Round 2 begins: September 17, 2025
Last date to apply: September 22, 2025
Choice filling starts: September 18, 2025
Choice filling closes: September 22, 2025
Choice locking: September 22, 2025 (2:00 PM – 11:55 PM)
Seat allotment process: September 23 – 24, 2025
Round 2 seat allotment result: September 25, 2025
Reporting at allotted colleges: September 26 – October 3, 2025
Verification of joined candidates: October 4 – 5, 2025
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Steps to apply
Candidates can apply for Round 2 counselling by following the instructions below:
Step 1: Go to aaccc.gov.in, the AACCC's official website.
Step 2: On the home page, click the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2.
Step 3: Candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.
Step 4: After completing the registration process, complete the application.
Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.
Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.
Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.
Candidates should visit the MCC's official website for additional relevant information.