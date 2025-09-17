AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At aaccc.gov.in; Check Details Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will commence the registration procedure for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 2 today, September 17, 2025. Candidates can apply for the Round 2 counselling by visiting aaccc.gov.in, the AACCC's official website.

According to the counselling schedule, registration will be open at the start of the first, second, third, and stray vacancy round (SVR-I) rounds. Furthermore, when registration closes, no registration requests (for whatever reason) will be considered. For the A.Y. 2025–2026 Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I), new registration is open.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Important dates

Registration for Round 2 begins: September 17, 2025

Last date to apply: September 22, 2025

Choice filling starts: September 18, 2025

Choice filling closes: September 22, 2025

Choice locking: September 22, 2025 (2:00 PM – 11:55 PM)

Seat allotment process: September 23 – 24, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result: September 25, 2025

Reporting at allotted colleges: September 26 – October 3, 2025

Verification of joined candidates: October 4 – 5, 2025

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for Round 2 counselling by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to aaccc.gov.in, the AACCC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2.

Step 3: Candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, complete the application.

Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates should visit the MCC's official website for additional relevant information.