 DUSU Election Results 2025 Today: Counting Underway, High Court Bars Victory Processions In Delhi
DUSU Election Results 2025: The counting of votes for the DUSU Elections 2025 began on Friday at Delhi University’s North Campus and is expected to continue through 18–20 rounds. This year’s voter turnout stood at 39.45 percent, with 21 candidates in the fray for four key posts. The Delhi High Court has barred victory processions in the national capital after the results are declared.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
DUSU Election Results 2025 | Image: IANS

DUSU Election Results 2025: The eagerly-awaited vote counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025 started on Friday morning amid heavy security at the North Campus Convention Centre. Chief Election Officer Prof. Raj Kishor Sharma said that the process commenced at 8 AM following the opening of strong rooms in front of contesting candidates. He further stated that the counting is likely to continue over 18–20 rounds before evening announcements of final results are made.

High Voter Turnout This Year

More than 2.75 lakh students were eligible voters this year, with voting done in 52 centres and 195 booths on 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The overall voter turnout turned out to be 39.45 percent, with a nearly 4 percent increase from the last year. This increased turn out is being interpreted as an indication of fresh interest in campus politics among students.

21 Candidates in the Fray

Twenty-one candidates are running for the four prominent positions of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Among these, nine candidates are contesting for the post of president, which is one of the most keenly fought ones. The central contest between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress-supported National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is the main one.

Delhi High Court Issues Curbs

In the high-octane battle, the Delhi High Court has intervened to maintain order in the city. On Wednesday, the court ordered that no victory processions are permitted anywhere in Delhi following the declaration of results due to law and order concerns.

Results Expected by Evening

With a record number of personnel on duty to ensure proper conduct, DUSU 2025 results are likely to be out by the evening and are set to determine the tone of student politics in the new academic year.





