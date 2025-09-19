APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process Here

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is accepting applications for Junior Engineer positions. Qualified applicants may submit applications for the recruitment drive through the commission's official website, appsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 10, 2025. This recruiting drive will fill 413 Junior Engineer positions within the organisation.

The Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Exam 2025 is tentatively planned for January 11, 2026.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to apply for the recruiting drive:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Register for ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) and then login to the account.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form, upload documents (if required), and make the payment.

Step 4: Now, review the form carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Aspirants should have completed a three-year Diploma/Bachelor's Degree, Bachelor of Technology, or equivalent from a recognised institution/university in the appropriate engineering subject.

2. Those who have taken or are preparing for the final year semester examination are also qualified to apply. However, their candidature will be recognised only when they provide proof of passing during or before the interview.

3. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35 as of October 10, 2025. However, the upper age limit is relaxed in accordance with regulations made by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The payment can be made only through online mode, as offline payments will not be accepted. The fee structure is as follows: APST candidates are required to pay Rs. 150, other candidates must pay Rs. 200, while PwBD candidates are fully exempted from paying any fee.

Read the official notice here

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The APPSC JE Selection Process 2025 involves two stages through which eligible candidates must qualify to be appointed as Junior Engineers. The process begins with a Written Examination, designed to assess candidates’ subject knowledge and aptitude. Those who clear the written test will then be called for the Viva-Voce/Interview, where their technical understanding, communication skills, and overall suitability for the post will be evaluated. Final selection will be based on the candidates’ performance in both stages.