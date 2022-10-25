US: St Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, many injured

A crowd outside the St Louis School in US. | Twitter@Hannastasia

Chicago: Three people, including the suspect, were killed and many others sustained injuries after a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a high school in St. Louis, in the US' Missouri, United States.

The incident took place at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forcing students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.



A woman died at the hospital, and a teen girl was pronounced dead inside the school, both of gunshot wounds, various reports say, adding, the gunman was also shot by security. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The shooting was reported after 9:00 am, local time, on Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The entire area was blocked off by police, ambulances and a SWAT van.

Students and staff streamed from the school with hands in the air. However, it was not known how the shooter entered inside the school building.

Earlier, speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was about 20 years old but did not provide a name for him or his victims. He declined to say if the woman killed was a teacher.