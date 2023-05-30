US: Indian-origin student shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia

Indian-origin student shot dead in US | Representative Image

New York: A 21 year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia, a media report said. Jude Chacko, hailing from Kerala's Kollam district, was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported.

His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago. Chacko, a student who also worked part-time, was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, the report said citing police officials.

His funeral is likely to be held at a Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia on Saturday.

This is the second such incident reported this year in which an Indian-origin student was targetted and killed in the US. Earlier a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in the USA on April 21, 2023.

The victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, was working at a petrol station in Ohio. He was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, police said.

The police had also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the accused.