 US: Texas man shoots girlfriend dead for getting abortion he disapproved of
Abortions are illegal after after about six weeks unless a medical emergency in Texas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
US: Texas man shoots girlfriend dead for getting abortion he disapproved of | Representative Image

Texas: A man reportedly shot his girlfriend dead for having abortion against his will in Texas, reported New York Post.

Harold Thompson (22) was charged with murder after he shot dead Gabriella Gonzalez in the parking lot of a mall, Dallas police said.

As per the arrest warrant affidavit, the woman had just returned the previous evening after a journey of almost 800 miles to Colorado, where abortion is permitted at any stage of pregnancy.

Couple caught fighting in CCTV footage

In a surveillance footage from the parking lot, the couple is seen bickering at 7:30 in the morning, before Thompson takes Gonzalez and places her in a chokehold, the arrest warrant affidavit claims.

Gonzalez "shrugs him off," according to the police, and the two continue walking.

Thompson allegedly drew a gun at that point and shot Gonzalez in the head.

Before fleeing, he continued shooting her again as she lay on the ground, according to police.

Gonzalez was killed on the spot, according to New York Post.

At the time of the shooting, Thompson had been charged with assaulting a female family member after he choked her in March.

Though the affidavit does not name the victim, she was likely Gonzalez.

According to the report, Thompson's victim informed officers that he had "beaten her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship." Thompson reportedly informed the cops that she was carrying his child at the time.

The victim "reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children," according to the affidavit, New York Post reported.

