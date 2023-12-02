US Embassy In India Issues 140,000 Student Visas, Sets All-Time High

Mumbai: Punjab Resident Deported From Serbia For Fake Visa; Airport Authority Files Case | Representational Image

The United States Embassy and its consulates in India marked a historic milestone by issuing 140,000 student visas between October 2022 and September 2023.

"The United States Embassy and consulates in India have granted an unprecedented number of over 140,000 student visas, establishing a new all-time record," stated the US State Department on Tuesday.

"During the 2023 federal fiscal year, from October 2022 to September 2023, the State Department achieved a near-record issuance of non-immigrant visas, surpassing 10 million globally," Department of States added.

35% More Indian Students Choose US

Furthermore, the Department of States shared, "Indians now make up over 10 percent of the overall global visa applicants, with a substantial 20 percent seeking student visas. The United States embraces and celebrates this noteworthy expansion."

The Open Doors Report, released earlier in the month, underlined the substantial increase in Indian students studying in the United States. There was a noticeable 35 per cent jump, with a total of 268,923 Indian students heading to the US for the academic year 2022-23.

New Rules For Student Visa Application

Moreover, the US Embassy in India recently implemented new rules for student visa applicants. Specifically, for F, M, and J visa applicants, the new regulations mandate the use of individual passport details when creating a profile and scheduling appointments.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, explaining the motive behind this change, Christopher Elms, Spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi, stated, "The U.S. Mission to New Delhi instituted this new policy to help student visa applicants and to prevent fraud and abuse of the appointment system."

Additionally, when discussing potential challenges during the application process, he mentioned, "If applicants encounter any difficulties due to the recent changes, they can contact support-india@usvisascheduling.com for assistance."

Additionally, it was noted that Indian students and visitors bound for the US can anticipate an increase in visa appointment slots and processing centers. This initiative aims to significantly reduce the wait time experienced by applicants.