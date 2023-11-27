Positive Response From Aspiring Students As New Rules Enhance US Student Visa Process

Israeli Citizens Can Now Travel To US Without Visa For 90 Days | Representational Image

The US Embassy in India recently changed the rules for students applying for visas. These changes, for F, M, and J visa applicants, now require using individual passport details when making a profile and scheduling appointments. The primary objective behind these changes was to prevent fraud and misuse of the visa appointments.

What Do The Students Think?

The Free Press Journal talked to a few students across Mumbai aiming to pursue higher education in the US to know their views on the new rules.

Natasha Gandhi, aspiring to study in the US, expressing optimism about these changes, said, "I believe these changes will definitely prove beneficial in preventing fraudsters and enhance the authenticity of the application process."

"Given that a significant number of individuals apply to US universities annually, false identity scams have become somewhat common. These changes are necessary measures to address this concern," she added.

When asked if the new rules might make things complicated, With aspirations for academic pursuits in the US, Rahul Mehra, said, "As per the rules, we are required to provide correct details so, it should not be a problem."

Solutions For Students Who Lost The Old Passport

Sharing her personal experience, Anjali Mirchandani, who is contemplating a future academic journey in the US, recently applied for a new passport due to the loss of the old one, expressed satisfaction on the new rules. She said, "I am glad that they have considered such situations like mine and provided appropriate solution. It is a common incident and can happen with anyone."

Preparations For Visa Application

When asked about any additional efforts required to adhere to the changes during the preparation for their upcoming visa appointments, students emphasized on the application process being easy. Shreya Desai, with plans to study in the US, said, "Since I will be creating a profile with my information, and it is a straightforward process so it is not much of a hassle and is basically the same old process."

More Transparency Expected

Talking about these changes Joyce Isaac, Study Abroad Consultant, Providence Education Advisory, said, "The new rules will help and encourage students to plan in advance and have more confidence in their application. It will also help in streamlining the process and ensure more transparency."