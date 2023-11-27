US Embassy In India Implements Strict Passport Rules For Student Visas

42 students stuck in US after hotel shredded passports: Report | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The US Embassy in India had recently announced the implementation of changes in the student visa application process.

These modifications, aimed at F, M, and J visa applicants, mandate the use of individual passport details during profile creation and appointment scheduling, in order to prevent fraud and misuse of the visa appointments.

In a recent announcement via their official platform 'X', the US Embassy unveiled a number of guidelines aimed at ensuring the authenticity of the student visa application process.

Effective from November 27, 2023, students eyeing for F, M, and J visas are mandated to use only their personal passport information while setting up profiles and booking appointments. This proactive measure is designed to prevent instances of fraud and exploitation within the visa application framework.

Attention Students!

To prevent fraud and abuse of the appointment system, we are announcing the following policy change which will be implemented beginning November 27, 2023.



All F, M, and J student visa applicants must use their own passport information when creating a profile… pic.twitter.com/2JqoEg3DJ1 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 24, 2023

"Any applicant who has created a profile or booked an appointment using an incorrect passport number should either create a new profile containing the correct passport information OR access any existing profile which contains the correct passport information in order to book an appointment," read the official post.

Moreover, these changes will be applicable throughout all embassies across India.

Students who wish to apply to study in US under the F, M, and J student visa programme need to compulsorily follow these rules.

Furthermore, the students who fail to adhere to the new rules will not be accepted at the Visa Application Centers (VAC) and their appointments will be cancelled and the visa fee will be lost.