US Ambassador's Visit To JNU Postponed Amidst Pro-Palestine Student Protest

The visit of US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has been postponed amidst a protest by students supporting Palestine. The School of International Studies had invited Garcetti for an interaction on US-India relations, but the visit did not go ahead as planned.

According to India Today reports, during the protest, JNU students displayed banners with messages like 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop the genocide now.' They expressed their strong opposition to US policies in the Middle East.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) expressed dissatisfaction with the invitation extended to Garcetti, stating that his appearance goes against the university's values of justice, human rights, and solidarity. JNUSU believes that US support for Israel contradicts their principles.

JNUSU has been openly supporting Palestine and condemning Israel's actions in Gaza. They stand firm in their solidarity with Palestine, advocating for a world free from oppression and injustice.

The JNU administration has not issued an official statement regarding the rescheduling of the ambassador's visit or the concerns raised by the students, as reported by India Today.

This development occurs amidst widespread pro-Palestine protests in several top universities across the United States. These protests began at Columbia University and have now spread to other states. They are in response to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, particularly the violence in Gaza.

According to media reports, the protests in the US have led to numerous arrests as police have cracked down on demonstrators. Nearly 900 people have been arrested in connection with these protests so far.