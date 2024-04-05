JNU Invites Applications From International Students For UG

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

Jawaharlal Nehru University has invited applications from international students for admission to the undergraduate programme for the upcoming academic year.

They do not have to take the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2024 examination. The last date for submission of the application is April 26.

"Interested foreign national candidates may apply from their respective countries. There is a separate application form for them, which can be downloaded from the official website of the university," the university said in a statement.

An official at the university said all foreign nationals present in India will be required to appear for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET)-2024 examination.

The university offers around 10 UG and 34 PG courses. The varsity is offering a total of 342 UG and 1,025 PG seats in various schools and disciplines.

JNU offers admissions in UG and COP Programmes (B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Language, B.Sc. Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency programmes) for academic session 2024-25 through Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2024 in School of Language, Literature & Cultural Studies and School of Sanskrit & Indic Studies.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework Survey 2023, Jawaharlala Nehru University stood second among universities for the second consecutive year. It came in 10th in the overall category of institutions with a score of 68.92.

Jawaharlala Nehru Institute is a globally recognised hub for research and education. JNU was placed third out of all Indian institutions by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and rated second in 2017. The university was ranked first in the country by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), with a Grade point average of 3.91 (on a 4-point scale). The President of India also granted JNU the 2017 Best University Award.