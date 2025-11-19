 UPSSSC UP PET Final Answer Key 2025 Released; Results Expected Soon
UPSSSC UP PET Final Answer Key 2025 Released; Results Expected Soon

UPSSSC has released the final answer key for the PET 2025 held on 6–7 September across 48 districts and 1,479 centres. Over 9.64 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Commission reviewed objections submitted against the provisional key before issuing the revised version. UPSSSC is expected to announce the PET 2025 results soon, after which scorecards will serve as eligibility certificates.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
UPSSSC UP PET Final Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 held on 6 and 7 September across the state. The examination was conducted in four shifts, two each day, spread over 1,479 centres in 48 districts.

The Commission, after releasing the provisional answer key on September 9, invited objections from candidates through a link uploaded on September 11. UPSSSC, after considering all the submissions, has released the revised, shift-wise master answer key on its website, upsssc.gov.in, which can be downloaded and checked for updated solutions by the candidates.

According to media reports, this year, more than 12.65 lakh candidates registered for the PET, of which nearly 9.64 lakh appeared for the offline examination. The test consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, to be completed in a duration of two hours.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results Update

According to the latest updates, results for UPSSSC PET 2025 will be declared soon. After the declaration, the PET scorecard will be issued as a certificate with validity for a specific period. Qualifying candidates will be entitled to apply against various UPSSSC recruitments to be notified on the basis of this score.

article-image

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UPSSSC PET Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025 Direct Link

