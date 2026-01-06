 'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta
Ladakh is enhancing healthcare with advanced upgrades, including three Tesla MRI machines worth Rs 26 crore at Kargil hospital, oxygen chambers for high-altitude care, and a new medical college costing Rs 786 crore, with 85% seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The region’s health budget exceeds the national average, focusing on improving facilities in remote areas.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta | ANI

New Delhi: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta stated that the Union Territory is significantly strengthening its healthcare infrastructure by upgrading hospitals, installing advanced medical equipment, and establishing a new medical college, with a special focus on serving people in high-altitude and remote areas.

Speaking on healthcare developments in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Gupta on Monday told ANI that three Tesla MRI machines worth approximately Rs 26 crore were installed at the Kargil district hospital. The LG emphasised that building and health infrastructure is being developed at both hospitals, which will further enhance the medical facilities in the region.

Ladakh has a total of 32 primary health centres and 288 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. To address the challenges posed by the high altitude, oxygen chambers are being installed at various healthcare facilities, which will provide critical care to patients.

article-image

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta's Statement

"We have two major district hospitals, and both district hospitals are well-equipped. We are striving to ensure that the latest machinery is available there. A week ago, we installed three Tesla MRI machines at our Kargil district hospital, at a cost of approximately Rs 26 crore. Building and health infrastructure is being developed at both our hospitals in Leh and Kargil. We have 32 primary health centres and 288 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Overall, considering the high altitude, we are also installing oxygen chambers, which cost crores of rupees..."

"We are bringing in such machinery so that a doctor sitting in the Leh or Kargil hospital can provide consultations to patients in the remote areas at the Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs)... If we look at the average health budget for the entire country, it is 8%, but Ladakh's budget is 8.76%." The Lieutenant Governor also announced that a new medical college will soon be established in Ladakh. "A new medical college is also coming up there... 85% of the seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), with all students from Ladakh. We have acquired the land for this project, and construction will begin soon at a cost of Rs 786 crore," Ladakh LG added.

article-image

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta Meets PM Modi

Earlier, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday.

The meeting was focused on public welfare, key developmental priorities, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and inclusive growth in Ladakh.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri @KavinderGupta met Prime Minister @narendramodi. lg_ladakh"Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri @KavinderGupta met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

article-image

The official handle of Ladakh KG posted on X, "Lt Governor, Shri @KavinderGupta, paid a courtesy visit to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi. The discussions focused on public welfare, key developmental priorities, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and inclusive growth in #Ladakh."

