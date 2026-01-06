Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Tomorrow At admission.jmi.ac.in; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will begin accepting applications for its schools in 2026 tomorrow, January 7. On the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in, interested students can examine the admission details and submit an online application.

For the academic year 2026–2027, Jamia's official admission announcement details the deadline for applications, classes that qualify, costs, and submission processes. Nursery, Preparatory, and Class 1 enrolment will open on January 7, 2026, and online applications must be submitted by January 27, 2026.Parents may apply at admission.jmi.ac.in, the official JMI admissions portal.

Direct to check the official announcement

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026: Important dates

Nursery, Prep & Class I

(Mushir Fatma Nursery School, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School – S/F)

Application form release: January 7, 2026

Last date to apply: January 27, 2026

Application fee: ₹500

Class VI & IX

(Jamia Sr. Sec. School, Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School – S/F, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School – S/F)

Application form release: February 5, 2026

Last date to apply: March 5, 2026

Application fee: ₹500

Class XI (Science / Arts / Commerce)

(Jamia Sr. Sec. School, Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School – S/F, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School – S/F)

Application form release: February 20, 2026

Last date to apply: March 20, 2026

Application fee: ₹500

Balak Mata Centres

Application form release: March 5, 2026

Last date to apply: April 20, 2026

Application fee: ₹50

Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026: How to apply

You can apply online at the Jamia Millia Islamia website admission./mi.ac.in for admission to the aforementioned schools at S. Nos. 1 through 3.

The hard copy application form for admission to the Balak Mata Centres under Section No. 4 above will be available at Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh. It must be turned in at the appropriate centres.

For more information, please visit the university's website at jmi.ac.in.