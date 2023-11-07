 UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key released at upsssc.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who took the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET 2023 can check and download the tentative answer key from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET was conducted on October 28 and October 29, 2023. The exams were held in two sets, i.e., 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.  The eligibility test was held in 35 districts across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

If a candidate has an objection, they will have to pay Rs 100 per question to raise objections. The last date to raise objections is November 15, 2023. After receiving all the objections, the commission will review the objections and release the final answer key. The UPSSSC PET 2023 result will be based on the final answer key.

How to download the answer key?

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the UPSSC PET answer key and click on it.

Step 3: Then you need to log in with your registration number and date of birth. 

Step 4: A PDF file will open in front of your screen.

Step 5: You can check the provisional answer key and download it for future reference

