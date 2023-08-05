UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Clerk Recruitment Notification Out At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 | UPSSC

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Service Commission (UPSSC) has released the official notification for Clerk, Junior Assistant (JA) and Assistant Level 3 on its official site at upsssc.gov.in. The online registrations for these posts will start September 12 onwards and the last date to fill the application form is October 3, 2023.

Candidates with a valid score in UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 can appear for the main examination for these posts. The merit list will be formed based on the UPSSSC PET 2022 score and the shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test. The commission has fixed the age limit from 18 to 40 years for candidates appearing in the exam.

The commission will open the correction window for editing the details by candidates on October 10, 2023.

Application Fee for UPSSC JA:

Candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward caste (OBC) will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 25.

Vacancies for UPSSC JA Post

Through this recruitment the commission will fill 1,889 posts for the General category candidates, 770 for SC, 83 for ST, 763 for OBC and 326 posts for economically weaker section (EWS).

Age Limit

The commission has fixed the age limit from 18 to 40 years for candidates appearing in the exam.

Steps to apply Online for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2023

Candidates need to visit the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in.

Complete the registration process by filling up all the required details.

Fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees.

Take a printout of the application fees for future reference.