UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. Candidates can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website of commission at upsc.gov.in.
The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be held in two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.
check detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023
PSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule:
September 15:
Paper I Essay
September 16
Paper -II
General Studies-I
Paper-III
General Studies-II
September 17
Paper -IV
General Studies-III
Paper -V
General Studies-IV
September 23
Paper- A
Indian Language
Paper B
English
September 24
Paper-VI
Optional Subject paper-1
Paper-VII
Optional Subject Paper -2
