 UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in
HomeEducationUPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam will be held in two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.

Updated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main exam | Twitter (representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. Candidates can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website of commission at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be held in two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.

check detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023

PSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule:

September 15:

Paper I Essay

September 16

Paper -II 

General Studies-I

Paper-III

General Studies-II

September 17

Paper -IV

General Studies-III

Paper -V

General Studies-IV

September 23

Paper- A 

Indian Language

Paper B

English

September 24

Paper-VI

Optional Subject paper-1

Paper-VII

Optional Subject Paper -2

