UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) today June 12, 2023. Candidates can check the CSE Prelims Results 2023 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC has also published Roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023.

A total of 14,624 candidates have provisionally qualified for the CSE Mains exam.

Meanwhile 1,958 candidates have been mentioned in the merit list of the IFoS Mains exam.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, were conducted on June 28, 2023.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Prelims result

List of candidates selected for IFoS Main exam

Candidature of selected candidates is provisional, the commission said, and added that in accordance with rules of the exam, they will have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Main exam.

“The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.”

Marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the Prelims exam will be uploaded on upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the exam is over (declaration of the final result), it added.

UPSC holds CSE annually in three stages – Prelims, Main and Interview (personality test) – to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services group A, B posts.

Applicants can obtain any information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, in person. Besides, students can contact with the personnel through following numbers 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter.

Steps to check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage select the second option that reads as ‘Written Result - Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’. Applicants can also select ‘Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’ to know the names of the students as well.

The pdf file will be downloaded on your phone or laptop.