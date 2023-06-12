 UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

A total of 14,624 candidates have provisionally qualified for the CSE Mains exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 | UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) today June 12, 2023. Candidates can check the CSE Prelims Results 2023 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC has also published Roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023.

A total of 14,624 candidates have provisionally qualified for the CSE Mains exam.

Meanwhile 1,958 candidates have been mentioned in the merit list of the IFoS Mains exam.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, were conducted on June 28, 2023.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Prelims result

List of candidates selected for IFoS Main exam

Read Also
UPSC CSE topper Ishita Kishore's Marksheet trending on twitter, check her impressive scorecard
article-image

Candidature of selected candidates is provisional, the commission said, and added that in accordance with rules of the exam, they will have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Main exam.

“The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.”

Marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the Prelims exam will be uploaded on upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the exam is over (declaration of the final result), it added.

UPSC holds CSE annually in three stages – Prelims, Main and Interview (personality test) – to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services group A, B posts.

Applicants can obtain any information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, in person. Besides, students can contact with the personnel through following numbers 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter. 

Steps to check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in

  • On the homepage select the second option that reads as ‘Written Result - Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’. Applicants can also select ‘Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’ to know the names of the students as well.

  • The pdf file will be downloaded on your phone or laptop.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch at Pune; Check How Netizens React

Watch: Re-union Of Class 10th Students From 1954 Batch at Pune; Check How Netizens React

Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Fired Over Fake Birth Certificate

Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Fired Over Fake Birth Certificate

Heatwave Alert: Soaring Temperature Forces Schools In India To Impose Curbs

Heatwave Alert: Soaring Temperature Forces Schools In India To Impose Curbs

22 students selected for internship at National Centre for Good Governance

22 students selected for internship at National Centre for Good Governance

UPSC: Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link

UPSC: Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link