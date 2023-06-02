UPSC CSE topper Ishita Kishore's Marksheet trending on twitter, check her impressive scorecard

UPSC recently released the Civil Services examination (CSE) Results 2022, this year the first place was secured by Ishita Kishore, a graduate of the DU's Shri Ram College of Commerce. She also spent two years as a risk advisor with Ernst & Young.

The UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore's marksheet has been trending on the micro-blogging site twitter.

According to the twitter post, Ishita scored a total of 1,094 marks,

She scored 901 marks in her written exam.

193 marks in the personality test.

Her final score is 1094 marks.

She chose Political Science and International Relations for Papers V and VI as her optional subjects.

The topper chose for General Studies Papers I, II, III, and IV.

The marksheet was uploaded by the username, 'UPSC Notes' who states, "Ishita Kishore AIR-1 Mains Marksheet"

Ishita Kishore’s subject wise marks are:

Essay (Paper-I): 137

General Studies-I (Paper-II): 121

General Studies-II (Paper-III): 130

General Studies-III (Paper-IV): 088

General Studies-IV (Paper-V): 112

Optional-I (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VI): 147

Optional-II (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VII): 166

Ishita attributes the success to her family of three. The student resides with her mother who works as a school teacher, her brother who works as a lawyer, and her father, an Indian Air Force Officer, who was her main source of inspiration. “Seeing my father devote his life to the country, developed a strong sense of service within me. This is what pushed me to pursue CSE, and hopefully, to become an I.A.S. officer,” said Ishita while talking to the Free Press Journal Newspaper.

Interestingly this year, girls secured the top four positions, with Ishita claiming the first position, Garima Soni securing the second position, and Uma Harathi N. securing the third position and the fourth spot was secured by Smriti Mishra.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on 5th June, 2022. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

The commission released the interview dates/schedule for phase 3 on its official website at upsc.gov.in on March 28 this year. The personality test interview was held at the commission’s office in Delhi.

The civil services examination is conducted once a year by the UPSC in three stages ---Preliminary, Mains and at last is the Interview Round.