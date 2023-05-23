Watch: UPSC CSE 2022 AIR 1 Ishita Kishore makes a mark on jury with her China model answer

AIR 1 Ishita Kishore | You Tube: Chahal Academy

UPSC CSE Final Results 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results and topper list for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2022 today, on May 23, 2023.

The commission has recommended 933 candidates from the UPSC CSE 2022 exam and interviews.

The top three ranks, once again, were bagged by female candidates. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE 2022 examination, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi, Smriti Mishra, Mayur Hazarika, and Gahana Navya James.

UPSC CSE Results 2022 Topper

AIR 1 Ishita Kishore, a graduate of the University of Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce, majored in economics. She also spent two years as a risk advisor with Ernst & Young.

A mock interview of Ishita is going viral on various social media platforms in which she could be seen facing a Panel for her UPSC CSE Interview preparations.

The UPSC AIR 1 holder could be seen answering challenging questions on CJI's remark on Indian Judiciary, Political, Social and economic scenarios in the country, China Model with India & the World.

Watch the Interview below:

“It has been a long journey as I did not even make it through the prelims in the first two attempts. I dedicated my sole attention to UPSC and I hope to become an I.A.S. officer this year,” said Ishita while talking to The Free Press Journal. Read full interview by clicking on the below link.