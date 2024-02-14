UPSC To Announce CSE 2024 Exam Today: Important Dates And Eligibility Criteria Revealed | File Photo

Today, February 14, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to officially announce the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024.



Applications for the CSE preliminary exam should open today. March 5 is the deadline to apply for the preliminary exam, according to the official announcement. It is planned to take place on May 26 and the major exam on October 19. Candidates have to be in the age range of 21 to 32.

How to check official notice?

Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC CSE 2024 can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to review the eligibility requirements, exam structure, age limit, and other crucial dates after the notice is released.

Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Search the homepage for the UPSC CSE 2024 notice link.

Press the hyperlink. The notification for the preliminary exam will appear on the screen as a PDF file.

To use later, download and save the page.

Candidates must register, upload the necessary files, pay the application fees, and complete the provided form in order to apply for the exam. A Rs 100 application fee is required of all candidates, with the exception of women, candidates who are SC, ST, or have a person with a benchmark disability, who are exempt from fees based on past trends.

Qualifications required

The applicant should possess a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university.

Applicants holding accredited professional credentials (such as in engineering, medicine, etc.) are also eligible to apply.

Candidates who have taken the qualifying examination but are waiting for their results can also take the Prelims examination, as long as they can provide evidence of qualification in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF 1) for the Main examination.

In rare situations, the UPSC may permit a candidate without the specified qualifications to take the Civil Services Examination if they have passed an exam from another institution that meets the required standard.

Candidates with an MBBS or similar professional degree who have not finished their internship by the time of the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be conditionally allowed to take the exam. They must later provide their original degree or a certificate from the relevant authority during the interview.