UPSC Announces 2023 IES And ISS Exam Results, Full List Of Topper Here

The final results for the 2023 Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
The candidates' grades will be accessible on the website fifteen days after the results are announced.
Nikhil Sindh took first place in the ISS exam, and Nishchal Mittal won the IES exam. The merit list and results are available on the official website.
UPSC IES 2023 final result
UPSC ISS 2023 Final Result
Nishchal Mittal
Aditi Jha
Purnima Suden
Rejju Rana
Shubhi Chauhan
Pavit
Yusra Anees
Monika Narayan
Riya Yadav
Vaibhav Rathore
Vishnu K Venugopal
Pranchal Gupta
Shitole Rashmi, Sangeetkumar
Shabeena Begum, Mohd Yaqub
Tabhane Tejaswini Yashwant
Parul Singh
Vishal Aryan
Vishakha Gupta
Nikhil Singh
Janhvi Patel
Vijay Ladha
Agrima Rastogi
Prakhar Gupta
Srishti Agarwal
Shivanshi Shukla
Prateek Naik
Swati Gupta
Rajni Prajapat
Rohit Kumar Sudhansu
Sumanpreet Kaur
Narawade Yogita Ankush
Harshit Kumar Alawat
Nayan Deep Gupta
Ravi Shankar Maurya
Saumya Mishra
Shubham Kesharwani
Simran
Yogesh Kumar
Pooja Kumari
Shobh Raj
Rupesh Jalwal
Rupin Soni
Ankit Yadav
Rekha Gupta
Manish Meena
Prashant Nanaware
Sanju Das
Debdut Saha
Gaurav Kumar
Lokesh Kumar
Payal Meena
The seven candidates' results—three from IES and four from ISS—are tentative. The commission declared that unless the original documents are confirmed and the candidates' provisional status is made clear, no offer of appointment will be extended to them. According to the UPSC, these candidates' results are valid for three months, and if they cannot provide the necessary paperwork, their candidature would be canceled.
Exams were held for both services from June 23 to June 25, and those who made the short list were interviewed for the positions on December 18 and 21. For IES seats and ISS jobs, the UPSC recommended 18 and 33 candidates, respectively.