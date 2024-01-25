UPSC Announces 2023 IES And ISS Exam Results, Full List Of Topper Here | Representative Image

The final results for the 2023 Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The candidates' grades will be accessible on the website fifteen days after the results are announced.

Nikhil Sindh took first place in the ISS exam, and Nishchal Mittal won the IES exam. The merit list and results are available on the official website.

UPSC IES 2023 final result



UPSC ISS 2023 Final Result

Nishchal Mittal

Aditi Jha

Purnima Suden

Rejju Rana

Shubhi Chauhan

Pavit

Yusra Anees

Monika Narayan

Riya Yadav

Vaibhav Rathore

Vishnu K Venugopal

Pranchal Gupta

Shitole Rashmi, Sangeetkumar

Shabeena Begum, Mohd Yaqub

Tabhane Tejaswini Yashwant

Parul Singh

Vishal Aryan

Vishakha Gupta

Nikhil Singh

Janhvi Patel

Vijay Ladha

Agrima Rastogi

Prakhar Gupta

Srishti Agarwal

Shivanshi Shukla

Prateek Naik

Swati Gupta

Rajni Prajapat

Rohit Kumar Sudhansu

Sumanpreet Kaur

Narawade Yogita Ankush

Harshit Kumar Alawat

Nayan Deep Gupta

Ravi Shankar Maurya

Saumya Mishra

Shubham Kesharwani

Simran

Yogesh Kumar

Pooja Kumari

Shobh Raj

Rupesh Jalwal

Rupin Soni

Ankit Yadav

Rekha Gupta

Manish Meena

Prashant Nanaware

Sanju Das

Debdut Saha

Gaurav Kumar

Lokesh Kumar

Payal Meena

The seven candidates' results—three from IES and four from ISS—are tentative. The commission declared that unless the original documents are confirmed and the candidates' provisional status is made clear, no offer of appointment will be extended to them. According to the UPSC, these candidates' results are valid for three months, and if they cannot provide the necessary paperwork, their candidature would be canceled.

Exams were held for both services from June 23 to June 25, and those who made the short list were interviewed for the positions on December 18 and 21. For IES seats and ISS jobs, the UPSC recommended 18 and 33 candidates, respectively.