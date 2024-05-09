UPSC Releases NDA, NA Exam Results, Check at upsc.gov.in

Representative Image | Twitter

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) Result 2024.

Students who gave the written test for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) can view their result on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had conducted the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams on April 21.

The exam is seen as a doorway for students who aspire to join the 153rd NDA Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).



Steps to download the UPSC NDA 1 Result:

Visit UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the UPSC NDA exam result section on the homepage.

Find and select the link which says 'Written Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024.'

View the result PDF that appears on your screen.

Search for your name within the result PDF.

Download the result PDF and print a copy and save it for your future reference.

The marksheets will be available on UPSC's website within 15 days from the date of announcement of the final result and will remain available on the website for 30 days.

The official release of the Board states that candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army recruitment website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the declaration of the written result.

Successful candidates will then be allotted Services Selection Board (SSB) Selection Centres and interview dates, which will be revealed to them through their registered e-mail IDs.

What do candidates need to do at the time of the interview?

Candidates are required to submit their original certificates regarding their age and educational qualification to the concerned Service Selection Board (SSB) at the time of the interview by the Service Selection Board.

Candidates are advised not to send their original certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.